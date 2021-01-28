Ellington registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavs.

Ellington has been on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down a blistering 58.7 percent of his three-point shots. Ellington has now scored 16 or more points in six consecutive games while playing in no less than 28 minutes in any one of those games.