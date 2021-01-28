Ellington registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavs.
Ellington has been on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down a blistering 58.7 percent of his three-point shots. Ellington has now scored 16 or more points in six consecutive games while playing in no less than 28 minutes in any one of those games.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Continues incredible shooting•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Dialed-in from deep•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Another great shooting performance•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores season-best 24 points•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Joins starting five•