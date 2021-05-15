Ellington (calf) won't play during Sunday's finale against the Heat.
The veteran appeared in just two games this month, and he hasn't played in three consecutive games since late March. He'll end his first season with Detroit with averages of 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Resting for sixth time this month•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Resting again Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Out Sunday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Starting Saturday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores team-high 18 points•