Ellington tallied six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 win over the Pelicans.

Ellington has had consistent playing time since returning from a two-game absence due to a right calf strain, but he's been unable to replicate the level of production that he had at the end of January. The 33-year-old has remained in the starting five recently, but he's averaging just 6.5 points per contest over the past four games.