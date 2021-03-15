Ellington (groin) will not play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
As expected, the veteran wing will take a seat Monday as he nurses a strained right groin. Coach Dwane Casey said he doesn't expect Ellington to miss extended time, however, so keep an eye on his status heading into Wednesday's home matchup against Toronto.
