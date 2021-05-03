Ellington (calf) will not play Monday against the the Magic.
Ellington continues to deal with a strained calf, and Monday will mark his third straight absence. It's difficult to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the Pistons' injury reports these days, but Ellington's diagnosis does appear to be legitimate.
