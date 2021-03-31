Ellington (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but he's technically active for the game, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons initially ruled Ellington out, but it now appears he'll be available only in case of some sort of basketball emergency. Chances are, Ellington will not see the floor as he nurses a right calf injury.
