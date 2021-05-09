Ellington (calves) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Ellington will be sidelined after he appeared in the last two games and scored a total of 21 points. Ellington joins a long list of Detroit players who won't be available Sunday.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Starting Saturday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Upgraded to questionable•