Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Out vs. Bulls
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ellington (groin) is out Sunday against the Bulls.
The veteran will be shelved for a fourth straight game due to a strained right groin. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Pacers.
