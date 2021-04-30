Ellington is out for Saturday's contest against the Hornets due to strained calves.
Ellington will miss a second straight game. He sat out Thursday for rest, and he's now been diagnosed with two strained calves. Josh Jackson is likely to start at shooting guard.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Among several Pistons resting•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Starting Monday's game•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Resting Thursday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Out again Monday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: One of several Pistons resting•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Shifts back to bench•