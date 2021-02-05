Ellington (calf) is is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Ellington has gone 1-for-13 from the field over the last two games, which could be explained by him popping up on the injury report with a strained calf. Josh Jackson could receive a start at shooting guard if Ellington misses time.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Remains hot from deep•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Knocks down four triples•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Continues incredible shooting•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Dialed-in from deep•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Another great shooting performance•