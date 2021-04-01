Ellington (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Ellington was technically active for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but it was made clear before the contest that he wouldn't play. He's now listed as questionable for Thursday, which adds to the odd situation. He's been consistently seeing 20-25 minutes per game for the Pistons when healthy.
