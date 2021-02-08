Ellington (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Ellington has been sidelined the past two games by a right calf strain, but he may be able to retake the court Tuesday. Delon Wright (ankle), Frank Jackson (illness) and Dennis Smith (COVID-19 protocols) are also questionable, so the outlook for Detroit's backcourt remains up in the air.
