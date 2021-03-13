Ellington will start Saturday's game against the Nets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Ellington played 21 minutes off the bench Thursday against the Hornets but will rejoin the lineup with Svi Mykhailiuk shipped to the Thunder on Friday. Hamidou Diallo was acquired in the trade and could enter the starting five once he settles in with the Pistons.
