site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-wayne-ellington-remains-out-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Remains out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ellington (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
The 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game due to a calf injury. Ellington will join most of Detroit's regulars on the bench once again.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read