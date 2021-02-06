Ellington (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ellington was questionable heading into Friday's game due to a sprained calf, and coach Dwane Casey said that the guard won't suit up against Phoenix. Josh Jackson could start in his place Friday, while Svi Mykhailiuk and Rodney McGruder could also see increased run for the Pistons.