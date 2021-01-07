Ellington registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 130-115 loss against the Bucks.

Ellington got the start at shooting guard with the Pistons struggling with injuries on the backcourt and made his presence felt -- he was one of two Detroit starters that surpassed the 10-point mark. Ellington has played just three games this season and has started twice, but he has been remarkably consistent -- he has topped the 10-point mark in each one of those games.