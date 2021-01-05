Ellington had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during a 125-115 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Despite playing once in the Pistons' first six games this season, Ellington was given a start. He was serviceable, scoring at least 12 points and three treys for the first time since March 2. Ellington's career stats have shown he is unlikely to maintain this pace. However, Ellington may have chances to play more if Jackson and Killian Hayes (leg) miss time due to injuries.