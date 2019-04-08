Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores 14 in loss
Ellington totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 33 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
Ellington contributed solid minutes on Sunday, finishing with an all-around stat line in the loss. He's been on a nice run recently, averaging 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last six games.
