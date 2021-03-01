Ellington delivered 15 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound, a steal and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Knicks.

Ellington came off the bench for the first time Dec. 28 and the move panned out, as he made four of his six three-point attempts against his former team. It might be too early to say he's back to being his usual self, however, as Ellington has shot only 26.8 percent from three-point range over his last 10 appearances.