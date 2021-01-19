Ellington registered 24 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Monday's loss against the Heat.

Ellington has started in five of his last six appearances, and while he usually delivers value with his long-range shooting and a few scoring exploits here and there, this was his best game of the season by a wide margin -- he nearly doubled his previous season-high scoring mark of 13 points, set against the Bucks on Jan. 4. Ellington can't be trusted for 20-point performances on a nightly basis, but he should remain a decent fantasy alternative in most formats as long as he remains in the starting lineup.