Ellington notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Ellington has been scorching hot of late and is settling as one of Detroit's go-to players on offense. He has scored 15 or more points in each of his last four contests while also hitting 58.3 percent of his three-point attempts during that stretch. Ellington is going to regress sooner than later, but fantasy owners should take advantage of adding him to most lineups while he remains hot.