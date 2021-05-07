Ellington had 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Grizzlies.

Ellington missed four straight games due to a calf injury but that didn't seem to affect him in this one, as he ended as the Pistons' highest-scoring player despite coming off the bench. However, this was the first time Ellington surpassed the 15-point mark since March 24, and he can't be relied upon for sustained production considering he doesn't even have a clear role in the rotation -- he's constantly alternating between the starting lineup and the bench.