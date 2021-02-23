Ellington will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

The Pistons are heading into the first night of a back-to-back set, but the primary goal is likely to get some younger players more minutes. After a red-hot stretch in January, Ellington has struggled shooting the ball of late, converting just 19.6 percent of his three-point attempts over the last nine games. Expect Svi Mykhailiuk and Josh Jackson to be the primary beneficiaries of Ellington's absence Tuesday.