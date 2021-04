Ellington will come off the bench Wednesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 33-year-old made his first start since March 29 on Sunday but will return to the bench after putting up 15 points (5-7 3Pt) four assists and two rebounds. Ellington hasn't made a basket from inside the arc in his past four games, so his fantasy value remains limited.