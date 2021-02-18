Ellington tallied just six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Bulls.

Ellington continued to struggle on the offensive end, turning in another highly underwhelming performance. After a period in which he was arguably the hottest perimeter shooter in the league, Ellington has regressed to be more like the player we have come to expect. There is absolutely no reason to be holding him in standard leagues until he finds his stroke once again.