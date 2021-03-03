Ellington will start Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Jerami Grant (quadriceps) sidelined, Ellington will get the nod. In his 22 starts this season, the veteran has averaged 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.2 minutes.
