Ellington (calves) will play and start Saturday against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ellington will play for a second straight game and join the starting five Saturday. Across his last five starts, he's averaged 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes.
