Ellington agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ellington ended the 2018-19 season with Detroit, and the franchise has opted to bring the veteran journeyman back, who has played for eight other teams. It doesn't seem like Ellington will have a sizeable role with the Pistons given that the team is rebuilding. Last season with the Knicks, he averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes.