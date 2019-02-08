Pistons' Wayne Ellington: To sign with Pistons

Ellington will sign with the Pistons once he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Once Ellington clears waivers he will be an unrestricted free agent and be able to make it official with Detroit. It's a curious move for Ellington, who was expected to sign on with a legitimate contender, but the Pistons' hard pursuit of the shooting guard paid off. After trading Reggie Bullock, the shooting guard spot for the Pistons is currently up for grabs, but Ellington will likely have to fight with the likes of Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway for that spot going forward.