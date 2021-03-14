Ellington is doubtful for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a right groin strain.
Ellington started Saturday's game against Brooklyn, but he apparently sustained an injury that will likely keep him out of Monday's matchup. If he's ultimately held out, Josh Jackson and Rodney McGruder could see increased run for the Pistons.
