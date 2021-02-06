Ellington (calf) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Ellington was unable to play Friday due to a sprained calf, and he's unlikely to return against the Lakers on Saturday. If he's indeed held out, Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk and Rodney McGruder could play increased roles for Detroit.
