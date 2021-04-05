Ellington will be rested for Monday's game against the Thunder.
The veteran's minutes have been slashed in recent games as the Pistons begin to turn things over to their young players. Ellington will likely remain in the rotation on most nights, but his days of a supplying high-volume three-pointers to fantasy managers may be over.
