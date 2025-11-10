Moore agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The No. 26 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Moore has bounced around the NBA over his first three seasons in the league, spending time with the Timberwolves, Pistons and Hornets. He'll return to Detroit on a two-way deal after he had been a member of the 15-man roster to begin last season, appearing in 20 games and averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10.9 minutes per contest for the Pistons before he was cut in February.