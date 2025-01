Moore will start in Friday's game against the Hornets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Jaden Ivey (lower leg) sidelined, Moore will make his first start of the season. The 23-year-old has seen little playing time of late, and in 13 regular-season appearances, he has averaged 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 14.1 minutes per game.