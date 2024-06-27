The Timberwolves traded Moore and the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Pistons on Thursday in exchange for the No. 53 pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Moore wasn't a major part of the Timberwolves' rotation last year, but he was productive in the G League, averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.2 minutes per game over eight regular-season appearances with the Iowa Wolves. He'll likely play a similar role in Detroit.