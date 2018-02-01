Play

Reed is available to make his Pistons debut Thursday against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

It's unclear how big of a role Reed will play with his new team, so we'll likely have to use a wait-and-see approach. With the Clippers this season, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds across 10.7 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories