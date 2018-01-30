Pistons' Willie Reed: Traded to Pistons
Reed has been traded to the Pistons along with Blake Griffin and Brice Johnson for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Avery Bradley and a first and second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Reed was included in the trade, however the Pistons' main interest was Blake Griffin. Most of Reed's action this season came when Clippers' center Deandre Jordan missed five games. Reed averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over 16.2 minutes. In Detroit, Andre Drummond will see most of the action at center.
