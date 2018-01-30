Reed, who was acquired from the Clippers on Monday, won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

None of the three players traded to Detroit -- Blake Griffin and Brice Johnson were the others -- will suit up Tuesday as they get acclimated to their new surroundings. Reed had been serving as the backup to DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles, and will likely fill as a similar role behind Andre Drummond in Detroit, though he may face competition from Eric Moreland on that front.