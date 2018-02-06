Pistons' Willie Reed: Will serve six-game suspension
Reed has been suspended six games for his role in a domestic violence incident back on Aug. 5, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Reed was arrested on Aug. 5 on a misdemeanor battery charge and as originally expected, he'll now face discipline from the league. Look for Reed to miss the next six games, which makes his first opportunity to return a Feb. 25 matchup against the Hornets. Since being traded from the Clippers to the Pistons at the end of January, Reed has seen action in three games, but logged a total of just nine minutes and appears to be outside the regular rotation. His absence shouldn't have a drastic impact elsewhere on the roster.
