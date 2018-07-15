Pistons' Zach Lofton: Bench-leading scoring haul Sunday

Lofton provided 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during the Pistons' 101-78 loss to the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

The undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State put together a solid body of work relative to playing time in Las Vegas, as he came into Sunday's action averaging 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.2 steals across 17.2 minutes. Lofton flashed upside during a senior season in which he averaged 20.1 points (on 46.0 percent shooting) and 5.0 rebounds, but it remains to be seen if his performance against the Lakers was the final step towards a training camp invite.