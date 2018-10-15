Lofton had his deal converted to a two-way contract on Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After an impressive summer and training camp, Lofton has earned his way onto the Pistons roster via a two-way contract. With that, Lofton will likely spend majority of the season with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G-League, but he will be able to spend up to 45 days with Detroit.

Our Latest Stories