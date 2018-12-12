Pistons' Zach Lofton: Recalled from G League
Lofton was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lofton has spent most of the year in the G League, playing just four minutes at the NBA level. It seems unlikely his role will change anytime soon.
