Pistons' Zach Lofton: Sits out with injury
Lofton (wrist) failed to take the court Saturday against the Red Claws.
It's unknown when Loften picked up the injury, although it was evidently severe enough to keep him out of Saturday's matchup. The 26-year-old guard has been effective for the Drive when healthy, putting up 18.2 points per contest over 13 games this season.
