The Pistons signed Simpson to an Exhibit 10 Deal on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Simpson will look to compete for a regular-season roster spot with the Pistons during training camp. The 26-year-old guard averaged 11.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 43.5 minutes across four appearances for the Thunder in 2021-22.