Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Absent from injury report
Pachulia (Achilles) is no longer on Detroit's injury report and will be available for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Pachulia entered the day as a game-time call after missing the last three contests, but he'll be available as the backup center Monday evening. The former second-round pick hasn't scored in three of his previous four games, however.
