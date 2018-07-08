Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Agrees to one-year contract with Pistons

Pachulia agreed Monday to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Pistons, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Pachulia spent the last two seasons with the Warriors and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged just 14.1 minutes, which was his lowest mark in nearly 10 years. He added 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 69 games in a reserve capacity. With the Warriors looking to get younger in the frontcourt, Pachulia wasn't re-signed and he now heads to Detroit. With the Pistons, Pachulia likely won't see a significant increase in his role, as he's set to backup Andre Drummond at center. As a result, Pachulia likely won't be a viable candidate for the bulk of fantasy leagues.