Pachulia compiled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 victory over the Pelicans.

Pachulia remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, with Andre Drummond (concussion) still on the sidelines. Pachulia had a productive game, however, Drummond appears as though he could return for Friday's game against Dallas which would send Pachulia back to a 12-minute role.