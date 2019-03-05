Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful Wednesday
Pachulia is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to inflammation in his right Achilles.
If Pachulia is ultimately held out, it'll open up roughly 10 minutes off the bench, which would likely be redistributed to Thon Maker or Jon Leuer.
More News
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Heading back to bench•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Almost double-doubles in victory•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Quiet in second start•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Starting Saturday•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Steps in as second-unit center•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...