Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Good to go Wednesday
Pachulia (leg) will be available for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Pachulia is yet to play since the calendar turned to 2019, but it looks like that should change Wednesday, as he'll return to availability after dealing with a bruised right leg. Prior to the injury, Pachulia had been averaging just under 14 minutes off the bench over his last six games.
