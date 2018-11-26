Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Grabs 10 boards in win
Pachulia scored seven points (1-3 FG, 5-6 FT), snagged 10 rebounds and dished out two assists in 12 minutes Sunday against Phoenix.
The 12 minutes were Pachulia's most in the past six games, while his contributions were far above the 3.7 points and 3.6 rebounds he's averaged this year. At this point in his career, Pachulia isn't a viable fantasy option, and should be dropped even in the deepest formats.
